Signet Industries secures orders worth Rs 130 crore

Signet Industries announced the receipt of orders of Rs. 130 crore recently from various companies like L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, Future Infrastructure & Development, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, NCC, GA Infra, Offshore Infrastructures among others.
These orders are for high pressure pipelines to be used in various infrastructure projects in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Orissa.
