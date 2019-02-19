NLC India and NHPC sign MoU for power trading

NLC India and NHPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the area of power trading on 18 February 2019.
Through this MoU, both companies will offer surplus power available in the Northern & North East Region to the bulk consumer in Southern Region at an affordable tariff. This MoU will create a win win situation for the generators and bulk consumers.
