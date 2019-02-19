Cipla bags share of South African Govt.'s National ARV tender

-
Cipla announced that it has been awarded a share of the South African Government's National ARV tender for TEE (comprising tenofovir, emtricitabine and efavirenz) and TLD (a combination of tenofovir (TDF), lamivudine (3TC) and dolutegravir (DTG)).
The contract is effective from 1 July 2019 and is valid for three years.
