JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Promoters of Emami Group divest 10% stake in Emami to raise Rs 1600 cr

Oberoi Realty Ltd Surges 3.6%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.9%
Business Standard

Cipla bags share of South African Govt.'s National ARV tender

Capital Market 

Cipla announced that it has been awarded a share of the South African Government's National ARV tender for TEE (comprising tenofovir, emtricitabine and efavirenz) and TLD (a combination of tenofovir (TDF), lamivudine (3TC) and dolutegravir (DTG)).

The contract is effective from 1 July 2019 and is valid for three years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 09:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements