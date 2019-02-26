Intellect Design Arena undertakes digital transformation of Emirates NBD, UAW

Intellect Design Arena announced that Emirates NBD, UAE has selected the company for end-to-end digital transformation of its transaction banking business.
The transformation is part of the banking group's commitment to digitise operations, products and services, enhancing its proposition to corporate clients and retail customers. Supported by Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, the planned project is aimed at strengthening Emirates NBD Transaction Banking's market leadership and will cover the bank's operations across trade corridors in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, India, Singapore and the United Kingdom.
