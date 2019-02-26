Power Mech Projects receives orders worth Rs 202 crore

-
ALSO READ
Girl's head gets stuck between pillars; child freed after 1 hr
'Around 80,000 linens get stolen every year from trains'
We heard a loud sound and a portion of the bridge caved in:
Army to extend support to disabled war veterans: Gen Rawat
Is atmospheric spraying viable against global warming?
-
Power Mech Projects has received orders worth Rs 202 crore as under -
1. Contract received from Railway Vikas Nigam for Construction of PEB Sheds, Structural buildings, road works, track works, general electrical works, OHE Works, Signaling and telecommunication works, installing and commissioning of machinery and plants etc at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh for a total contract price of Rs 7 4 crores to be completed in 21 months.
2.
Supply, pipeline laying and construction along with laying of OFC cable along the entire route of the pipeline, installation , testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning, performance testing and assistance in commissioning and start up, up to handing over for Mundra-Mithirohar Cross Country LPG Pipeline for a total contract price of Rs 86 crores to be completed within 10 months.
3. Erection, Testing and Commissioning of Power Cycle Piping, LP Piping and all associated piping and Application of Refractory & Insulation works for TG, Power cycle Piping, LP Piping for 1 x 800 MW set at North Chennai Stage Ill Ponneri Taluk, Thiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu for a total contract price of 17 crore to be completed in 15 months.
4. Operation and Maintenance of for 2*660 MW Super Critical Units at SSTPP, Phase II, MPPGCL, Dongalia District Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh for a total contract price of Rs 25 crore for a period 24 months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU