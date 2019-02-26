Power Mech Projects receives orders worth Rs 202 crore

Power Mech Projects has received orders worth Rs 202 crore as under -

1. Contract received from Railway Vikas Nigam for Construction of PEB Sheds, Structural buildings, road works, track works, general electrical works, OHE Works, Signaling and telecommunication works, installing and commissioning of and plants etc at Kanpur, for a total contract price of Rs 7 4 crores to be completed in 21 months.

Supply, pipeline laying and construction along with laying of OFC cable along the entire route of the pipeline, installation , testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning, performance testing and assistance in commissioning and start up, up to handing over for for a total contract price of Rs 86 crores to be completed within 10 months.

3. Erection, Testing and Commissioning of Power Cycle Piping, and all associated and Application of Refractory & Insulation works for TG, Power cycle Piping, for 1 x 800 MW set at North Chennai Stage Ill Taluk, Thiruvallur District, for a total contract price of 17 crore to be completed in 15 months.

4. Operation and Maintenance of for 2*660 MW Super Critical Units at SSTPP, Phase II, MPPGCL, Dongalia District Khandwa, for a total contract price of Rs 25 crore for a period 24 months.

