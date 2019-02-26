Wipro recognised as 'Quality Global Supplier' by innogy SE

has been recognised as the winner of the 'Quality Global Supplier' award by SE, a leading European company. was selected as the 'Quality Global Supplier' from among SE's 800 service providers and was recognized for its innovative ideas and value delivered to the company.

has been a strategic partner to SE since 2013 and has been providing datacentre services, applications development and applications support services to the company.

