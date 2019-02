and London announced the launch of the enrolment process for the first Master of Arts (MA) programme in STEM in the UK.

The degree programme, which will commence in September 2019, is designed to be a year-long programme for full-time students and a two-year course for part-time students.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)