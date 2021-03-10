Intellect Design deploys iGTB's DTB Suite for Hanoi-headquarted Vietcombank

-
-
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena announced that Hanoi-headquartered Vietcombank has now deployed iGTB's next-generation Digital Transaction Banking Enterprise Suite (DTB).
This Enterprise Suite delivers superior channel experience to grow the bank's corporate customer base, create customer stickiness with the ability to quickly respond to customer changes, in-built configurable product setup for faster responsiveness as the market evolves.
It also helps reduce Vietcombank's operational expenses and provides a seamless user experience with the ability to improve productivity and lower the TCO. VCB CashUp includes Digital Payments, Enhanced Liquidity Management, Supply Chain Finance, Virtual Account Management, Electronic Cash Collections & Receivables, Bill Payments, Host-to-Host services and other advanced functions such as Information Reporting, Cashflow forecasting and Mobile Banking.
