Man Infraconstruction's subsidiary receives order worth Rs 84.32 cr

Man Vastucon LLP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Man Infraconstruction has received an order worth Rs. 84.32 crore from Mira Shaindar Municipal Corporation for construction/finishing works of Auditorium situated at off Western Express Highway, Mira Road East, Thane.
The said work will be completed and handed over to Mira Shaindar Municipal Corporation within 1 year from the date hereof.
