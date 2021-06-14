TCS recognized as Leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services

By IDC MarketScape

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services.

According to the report, Buyers spoke highly of TCS' breadth and depth of IP and tools to deliver AI services... It goes on to say that IDC considers TCS' end-to-end life cycle of AI services portfolio and strategies around delivery model, innovation and R&D, and employee skills and retention as key strengths.

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of AI-related services and solutions catering to every business stakeholder, and spanning consulting and advisory, model management, systems design, implementation. Using machine learning, machine vision, voice recognition, natural language processing and knowledge mining, TCS has been building proprietary AI solutions that drive business transformation for customers across different industry verticals. These include:

Algo Retail - a suite that enables retailers to seamlessly integrate and orchestrate data flows across the retail value chain, harnessing the power of analytics, AI, and machine learning.

TCS ADD - a modern and open drug development platform that enables digital ecosystems, simplifies data complexity, and provides faster access to new and effective drugs for patients in need.

TwinX - a digital twin solution for enterprises.

Intelligent Urban Exchange - an integrated, cloud-based software product that enables Big Dataand IoT-based applications for transportation, water, energy, and other governmental functions.

ignio - SaaS suite of AI-driven software that combines enterprise IT context, insights, and intelligent automation to deliver resilient, agile, and autonomous IT operations without human intervention.

Decision Fabric - a state-of-the-art inclusive framework that brings together the power of AI and immersive analytics to build innovative business solutions that deliver value.

