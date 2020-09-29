Intellect to implement digital transformation for Myanma Foreign Trade Bank

Intellect Design Arena announced that it will steward the digital transformation of Myanmar's State-owned Myanma Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB). Intellect will power MFTB's digital aspirations with Intellect Digital Core 19.2 - a fully integrated solution with the best of breed functionalities to provide a truly Omnichannel experience.

The solution is past-compatible, which means it will integrate with MFTB's existing system seamlessly. It is also future-proof - giving MFTB the ability to respond with agility to new market demands and scale progressively.

