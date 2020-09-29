Intellect to implement digital transformation for Myanma Foreign Trade Bank

-
ALSO READ
Intellect Design Arena jumps after deal with Myanma Foreign Trade Bank
Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 4.63% in the March 2020 quarter
Intellect Design Arena ranked #1 Best Selling Retail Banking Solution
Intellect Design Arena positioned as Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Trade Finance Report
Intellect Design Arena launches CALM 20, a contextual ALM platform
-
Intellect Design Arena announced that it will steward the digital transformation of Myanmar's State-owned Myanma Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB). Intellect will power MFTB's digital aspirations with Intellect Digital Core 19.2 - a fully integrated solution with the best of breed functionalities to provide a truly Omnichannel experience.
The solution is past-compatible, which means it will integrate with MFTB's existing system seamlessly. It is also future-proof - giving MFTB the ability to respond with agility to new market demands and scale progressively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU