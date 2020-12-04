Interest rate sensitive stocks in focus ahead of RBI's policy decision

Shares from interest rate sensitive auto, banking and realty sectors will be in spotlight ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision today, 4 December 2020.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee today at 10:00 IST, followed by a press conference at 12:00 IST.

Spicejet, InterGlobe Aviation: The government on Thursday allowed airlines to operate up to 80% of pre-COVID flights from the current 70% allowed before Diwali.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 on Thursday (3 December) sold 2,77,72,684 shares of HDFC Life at an average price of Rs 619.15 per share.

As on 30 September 2020, Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 held 20,73,11,893 shares, or 10.27% stake in HDFC Life.

Marico: The FMCG major has announced its foray into the plant protein category with the launch of Saffola Mealmaker Soya Chunks.

Granules India: The US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India, for Penicillamine capsules USP, 250 mg.

The drug is indicated in the treatment of Wilson's disease, cystinuria, and in patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis who have failed to respond to an adequate trial of conventional therapy.

NCC: Well-known investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased stake in NCC to 13.7% from 12.78% earlier.

Panacea Biotec: Serum Institute of India on Thursday (3 December) sold 3,09,559 shares of Panacea Biotec at an average price of Rs 243.32 per share via bulk deal on NSE.

As on 30 September 2020, Serum Institute Of India held 49,20,655 shares, or 8.03% stake in Panacea Biotec.

Orient Cement: The company has entered into share purchase, subscription and shareholder's agreement with AMPSolar Technology and AMPSolar Systems on 3 December 2020 for acquisition of 26% stake in the share capital of AMPSolar Systems for putting up the solar power plant with capacity of 13.5 MW, under captive scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)