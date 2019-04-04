Interest rate sensitives in spotlight on RBI policy

Interest rate sensitive auto, and realty stocks will be watched ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) first bi-monthly meeting. The resolution of RBI's two-day Committee (MPC) meeting, which kicked off on 2 April 2019, will be announced at 11.45 IST today, 4 April 2019.

In its previous meeting on 7 February 2019, MPC decided to reduce the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points from 6.5% to 6.25% with immediate effect. Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF stands adjusted to 6%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.5%. The MPC also decided to change the stance from calibrated tightening to neutral.

announced that it has entered into a joint venture with a renowned developer to develop a 4.25 acres sea-facing property in the prime suburban micro-market of Bandra West, The project will offer approximately 1 lakh square meters (approximately 1.1 million square feet) of saleable area and will be developed as a luxury residential project. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 April 2019.

(India) have allotted 8.30 crore equity shares at Rs 36 aggregating amount to Rs 298.80 crore on 3 April 2019 to Indorama Netherlands S.V. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 April 2019.

The Board of Directors of Shriram Transport Company has approved raising of funds through upsizing the existing Medium Term Note Programme established for Rs 5000 crore only to a Global Medium Term Note Programme up to $2,000,000,000 (US Dollars Two Billion only) by way of public/ private issue of debt securities in international markets and External Commercial Borrowings upto $750 million. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 April 2019.

announced that the grant of one product patent from Israel, one product patent from Japan, one product patent from and one product patent from corresponding to the New Chemical Entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2036 and 2029 respectively. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 April 2019.

