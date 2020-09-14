JUST IN
Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 7.16 crore

Net loss of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.166.17 16 OPM %-25.001.46 -PBDT-1.631.03 PL PBT-1.770.88 PL NP-1.531.00 PL

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:13 IST

