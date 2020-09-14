Indiabulls Integrated Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.01% to Rs 43.39 crore

Net Loss of Indiabulls Integrated Services reported to Rs 17.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 206.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.01% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 58.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.43.3958.6435.75-335.18-0.81-197.06-8.96-204.95-17.17-206.28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)