Indian Economy Shows Resilience Despite Fears Of Recession And War

RBI noted in its latest monthly bulletin that in a global landscape marred by fears of recession and war, the Indian economy shows resilience.

The recent revival of the monsoon, the pick-up in manufacturing and services, stabilisation of inflation pressures and strong buffers in the form of adequate international reserves, sufficient foodgrain stocks and a well-capitalised financial system together brighten the outlook and strengthen the conditions for a sustainable high growth trajectory in the medium-term.

