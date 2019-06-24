Investments Through Participatory Notes Increase By Rs 1400 Crore In May 2019

-
As per latest data by Securities Exchange Board Of India (SEBI), the total value of Offshore Derivative Instruments (ODIs) / Participatory Notes (PNs) investments in the Indian capital markets edged up to Rs 82619 crore till May, rising around 1400 crore from Rs 81220 crore at the end of April 2019.
Of the total investments, P-note holdings in equities stood at Rs 61574 crore, followed by debt (Rs 19681 crore) and derivatives (Rs 193 crore). The aggregate value of P-note investments stood at Rs 93497 crore in May 2019.
