India's crude oil refinery output declines 1.6% in May 2019

rises 1.2% in April-May 2019

India's declined 1.6% to 21.54 mt in May 2019 over May 2018. The output of public sector refineries dipped 7.0% to 11.09 mt. However, the output of public-private JV refiners rose 3.3% to 1.65 mt, while the refinery output of private refineries also improved 5.0% to 8.79 mt in May 2019.

Among public refineries, the output of Mangalore Refineries dipped 42.8% to 0.64 mt, Hindustan Corporation 11.7% to 1.25 mt and 4.7% to 5.72 mt in May 2019 over May 2018. However, the output of Chennai Corporation improved 4.4% to 0.79 mt, Bharat Corporation 2.5% to 2.47 mt and Numaligarh Refineries 1.1% to 0.22 mt in May 2019.

Among private refiners, the output of moved up 6.9% to 7.13 mt, while that of declined 2.7% to 1.66 mt in May 2019 over May 2018. Among JV refineries, the output of improved 9.2% to 0.64 mt, while the output of fell 0.2% to 1.01 mt in May 2019.

The cumulative refinery output increased 1.2% to 42.17 mt in April-May 2019. The output of public refineries declined 4.7% to 21.67 mt, while that of private refineries improved 8.0% to 17.24 mt. The refinery output of JV refineries jumped 9.7% to 3.26 mt in April-May 2019. Among public refineries, the output of Mangalore Refineries declined 26.1%, 20.0% and 1.3%, while that of moved up 5.0%, 2.4% and Numaligarh Refineries 0.3%.

The overall capacity utilization was lower at 101.9% in May 2019 compared with 105.8% in May 2018, while it was lower at 101.7% in April-May 2019 compared with 101.7% in April-May 2018.

