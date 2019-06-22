India's crude oil refinery output declines 1.6% in May 2019

-
ALSO READ
India's crude oil refinery output rises 4.4% in March 2019
Nagarjuna Oil Refinery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
New method to purify water used in oil refinement
Oil supply to Indian refineries is adequate: Government
Engineers India enters into MoU with Mongol Refinery, Mongolia
-
Crude oil refinery output rises 1.2% in April-May 2019India's crude oil refinery output declined 1.6% to 21.54 mt in May 2019 over May 2018. The output of public sector refineries dipped 7.0% to 11.09 mt. However, the output of public-private JV refiners rose 3.3% to 1.65 mt, while the refinery output of private refineries also improved 5.0% to 8.79 mt in May 2019.
Among public refineries, the output of Mangalore Refineries dipped 42.8% to 0.64 mt, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 11.7% to 1.25 mt and Indian Oil Corporation 4.7% to 5.72 mt in May 2019 over May 2018. However, the output of Chennai Petroleum Corporation improved 4.4% to 0.79 mt, Bharat Petroleum Corporation 2.5% to 2.47 mt and Numaligarh Refineries 1.1% to 0.22 mt in May 2019.
Among private refiners, the output of Reliance Petroleum moved up 6.9% to 7.13 mt, while that of Essar Oil declined 2.7% to 1.66 mt in May 2019 over May 2018. Among JV refineries, the output of Bharat Oman improved 9.2% to 0.64 mt, while the output of HPCL Mittal fell 0.2% to 1.01 mt in May 2019.
The cumulative refinery output increased 1.2% to 42.17 mt in April-May 2019. The output of public refineries declined 4.7% to 21.67 mt, while that of private refineries improved 8.0% to 17.24 mt. The refinery output of JV refineries jumped 9.7% to 3.26 mt in April-May 2019. Among public refineries, the output of Mangalore Refineries declined 26.1%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 20.0% and Indian Oil Corporation 1.3%, while that of Chennai Petroleum Corporation moved up 5.0%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation 2.4% and Numaligarh Refineries 0.3%.
The overall capacity utilization was lower at 101.9% in May 2019 compared with 105.8% in May 2018, while it was lower at 101.7% in April-May 2019 compared with 101.7% in April-May 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU