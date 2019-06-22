India's natural gas production rises 0.4% in May 2019

-
ALSO READ
India's natural gas production rises 4.2% in December 2018
India's natural gas production rises 0.5% in April 2019
ONGC Q4 net drops 31 pc on drop in output, prices
Rs 45000 crore gross estimated revenue anticipated under Discovered Small Field Bid Round-II
India's natural gas production improves 0.6% in November 2018
-
India's natural gas production moves up 0.1% in April-May 2019India's natural gas production increased 0.4% to 2.74 billion cubic meters (bcm) in May 2019 over a year ago. Natural gas output of ONGC increased 5.1% to 2.08 bcm, while that of private and JV companies increased 18.0% to 0.43 bcm. Further, the natural gas production of Oil India also moved up 1.5% to 0.23 bcm in May 2019.
Natural gas output rose 0.1% to 5.39 bcm in April-May 2019 over April-May 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU