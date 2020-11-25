IRB Infra gains as road project gets completion certificate

-
IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.47% to Rs 120.70 after the company's Agra Etawah Bypass BOT project received completion certificate.
In a BSE filing made after market hours yesterday, the company said that Agra Etawah build-operate-transfer (BOT) project, implemented by AE Tollway, has been issued a completion certificate by the competent authority.
AE Tollway, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), is a part of the IRB Infrastructure Trust, a private infrastructure investment trust (Private InvIT).
"Consequently, toll rates for the SPV would be increased by approximately 70% and the SPV will collect roll at revised toll rates on this project, the company added.
IRB Infrastructure Developer is is a highway construction company.
The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.66 crore in Q2 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 200.18 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales declined by 35.9% YoY to Rs 1123.32 crore in the second quarter.
