Indian Overseas Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2020.

Indian Overseas Bank soared 8.40% to Rs 11.23 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd surged 5.78% to Rs 308.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80475 shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd spiked 5.73% to Rs 101.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd gained 4.98% to Rs 104.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42067 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd jumped 4.95% to Rs 9.11. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 115.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

