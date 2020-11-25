ARSS Infra spurts after order win

ARSS Infrastructure Projects jumped 8.35% to Rs 15.45 after the company bagged an order of Rs 210 crore from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).

The order is for improvement to two-lane with paved shoulder of NH-40 section in Meghalaya on EPC mode under JICA loan assistance (Package-II).

ARSS is a construction company, focused on infrastructure construction segment including highways, buildings and railways.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.03 crore in Q2 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 3.31 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 32.7% YoY to Rs 47.94 crore.

