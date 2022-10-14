Olectra bags repeat order from GSRTC

For supply of 50 electric buses

Olectra Greentech had initially bagged an order for the supply of 50 Electric Buses from Gujrat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) which has been already supplied as on date. Further, as per the said tender conditions GSRTC was authorised to place order for additional number of buses at their discretion. Accordingly, GSRTC issued a Letter of Award to Olectra for additional 50 buses.

