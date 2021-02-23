IRB Infrastructure Developers allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2,184.55 cr

-
On private placement basisThe Board of IRB Infrastructure Developers at its meeting held on 22 February 2021 has approved the allotment of Unlisted, Unrated, Secured, Redeemable, Nonconvertible Debentures aggregating to Rs 2,184.55 crores on a private placement basis to India Toll Roads. For this purpose, the Company has executed the Debenture trust deed and other transaction documents.
