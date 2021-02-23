UPL intimates of fire incident at its Jhagadia unit in Gujarat

UPL announced that a serious fire broke out in a plant in shutdown condition in the early hours of this morning at the company's Jhagadia unit in Gujarat.

The company's r emergency response team and local fire brigade have already brought the fire under control. While no fatality is reported, 21 people received treatment at the local hospital and 13 are already discharged with minor treatment.

