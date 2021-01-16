IRB InvIT Fund Q3 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 58 cr

On a consolidated basis, IRB InvIT Fund's net profit rose 2.03% to Rs 57.95 crore on 0.77% increase in total income to Rs 332.59 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

EBIDTA in the third quarter stood at Rs 278 crore, up by 2.21% over Rs 272 crore reported in the same period last year.

The listed infrastructure investment trust will distribute Rs 2.50 per unit for Q3 December 2020.

The trust has set 21 January 2021 as a record date for distribution and the distribution will be paid/dispatched to the unit holders on or before 30 January 2021.

With this, the cumulative distribution for 9 months in FY21 is now Rs 6 per unit, which includes Rs 4.80 per unit as an interest component and Rs. 1.20 as return on capital. The cumulative distribution of cash flow for 9 months of FY21 is Rs 348 crore, which includes the cash flow distribution of Rs 145 crore for Q3 FY21.

IRB InvIT Fund said that the toll collection was above pre-COVID 19 levels. It further said that the electronic toll collection was in the range of 75% to 80%; likely to go up further, post FASTags will be made mandatory from February 2021.

While commenting on the occasion, the spokesperson, IRB Infrastructure, said: "It is encouraging to see the traffic rebound across all our projects resulting in toll collections increasing beyond pre-COVID 19 levels. In ensuing months, we expect it to improve further corresponding to the recovery in economy. Additionally, increasing FASTag penetration across the projects helps in managing higher traffic in more efficient and transparent manner."

IRB InvIT Fund is the trust settled by its sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers and is registered under the SEBI's Infrastructure Investment Trust Regulations 2014.

The trust, set up to own, operate and maintain portfolio of toll road concessions, is managing seven operational road assets at present, with an aggregate value of approximately Rs 72.5 billion spread across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. The weighted average life of assets under InvIT portfolio is approximately 16 years.

The scrip rose 0.50% to Rs 47.98 on Friday.

