IRCTC directed to terminate all existing mobile catering contracts

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation announced that Ministry of Railways has directed IRCTC to terminate all existing contracts of mobile catering(currently kept in abeyance) involving scope of work of providing cooked food to passengers prepared from base kitchens.

IRCTC is further directed to treat this case as an exception arising out of pandemic situation and not to be treat the case as contractor's default and hence not impose any fine for not providing catering services and also return the security deposit and advance license fee in full after considering / adjusting valid dues, if any.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)