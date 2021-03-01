Siemens completes acquisition of C&S Electric

-
Siemens has closed the acquisition of C&S Electric after receiving the approval of Competition Commission of India on 20 August 2020 and the successful completion of further closing steps.
The company has acquired 99.22% (approximately) of C&S Electric from its promoters for Rs. 2,100 crore.
The acquisition addresses rising demand for low-voltage power distribution in India.
