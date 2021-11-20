Wipro to replace Bajaj Auto in BSE Sensex

Wipro will replace Bajaj Auto in the 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex effective Monday, 20 December 2021.

A domestic brokerage reportedly expects 1.5% weightage addition and $155 million of inflow on account of Wipro inclusion. However, there could reportedly be 0.7% weightage deletion and outflow of $74 million due to Bajaj Auto exclusion in the BSE Sensex.

Further, Biocon, Power Finance Corp, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and REC will be excluded from the S&P BSE 100 index and the S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 index. They will be replaced by Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, SRF and Max Financial Services.

In the S&P BSE Bankex, Bank of Baroda will replace City Union Bank. "there are no changes to the S&P BSE SENSEX 50 Index," Asia Index said in a statement.

Asia Index is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE. The company is best known for calculating, publishing, and maintaining a diverse family of Asian indices under the umbrella brand, S&P BSE Indices.

