IRCTC to resume operation of Tejas Express trains

From 17 October 2020

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation is all set to restart the operation of its fleet of Tejas Express trains (Lucknow-New Delhi & Ahmedabad-Mumbai) again for the service of the people for catering to the growing passenger demand due the festive season. Both the trains are expected to restart operations from 17 October, 2020.

The operation of these two Tejas Trains was suspended from 19th March, 2020 due to spread of Covid 19 Pandemic.

