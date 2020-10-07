IRCTC to resume operation of Tejas Express trains

-
ALSO READ
IRCTC gains as Railways to run 20 new clone trains from today
IRCTC suspends bookings for 3 trains run by it till April 30
IRCTC rallies as Indian Railways to run new special trains
Tickets for special trains on Rajdhani routes can be bought 30 days in advance, at railway stations
IRCTC spurts as railways to begin passenger train services
-
From 17 October 2020The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation is all set to restart the operation of its fleet of Tejas Express trains (Lucknow-New Delhi & Ahmedabad-Mumbai) again for the service of the people for catering to the growing passenger demand due the festive season. Both the trains are expected to restart operations from 17 October, 2020.
The operation of these two Tejas Trains was suspended from 19th March, 2020 due to spread of Covid 19 Pandemic.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU