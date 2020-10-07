Ramco deploys Contract Workforce Management Solution for India's large business conglomerates

-
Ramco Systems announced that one of India's largest business conglomerates has successfully gone live on Ramco Contract Workforce Management System with Payroll to efficiently manage the organization's 55,000+ contingent workforce, across its Steel, Energy, Infra, and Ports division.
Ramco's comprehensive Contract Workforce Management Solution addresses the complete lifecycle right from Budgeting, Contract Employee Onboarding, Roster Creation to Time & Attendance Consolidation, Payroll Consolidation, and Contractor/ Statutory Report generation.
With modules for Payroll, Onboarding, Time and Attendance, Wage/ Bill Simulation, bundled with Mobility features, vendor portals for contractors and statutory remittance portals, Ramco's solution has enabled the organization seamlessly manage every single contract worker that is a part of the ecosystem.
The integrated 'Aadhar Card Validity' feature also enabled the company to comply with the safety regulation and employee duplicity across its plants.
