Ramco deploys Contract Workforce Management Solution for India's large business conglomerates

Ramco Systems announced that one of India's largest business conglomerates has successfully gone live on Ramco Contract Workforce Management System with Payroll to efficiently manage the organization's 55,000+ contingent workforce, across its Steel, Energy, Infra, and Ports division.

Ramco's comprehensive Contract Workforce Management Solution addresses the complete lifecycle right from Budgeting, Contract Employee Onboarding, Roster Creation to Time & Attendance Consolidation, Payroll Consolidation, and Contractor/ Statutory Report generation.

With modules for Payroll, Onboarding, Time and Attendance, Wage/ Bill Simulation, bundled with Mobility features, vendor portals for contractors and statutory remittance portals, Ramco's solution has enabled the organization seamlessly manage every single contract worker that is a part of the ecosystem.

The integrated 'Aadhar Card Validity' feature also enabled the company to comply with the safety regulation and employee duplicity across its plants.

