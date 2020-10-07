GMM Pfaudler inaugurates Glass Lined Equipment manufacturing facility

Located at Nacharam, Hyderabad

GMM Pfaudler had acquired De Dietrich Process Systems India's (DDPSI) Glass Lined Equipment manufacturing facility in Hyderabad on the 01 July 2020. This state of the art facility, located at Nacharam Industrial Estate, is spread across an area of 6 acres. This facility was formally inaugurated on 6 October 2020 signaling GMM Pfaudler's long term commitment towards meeting the demands of its ever-increasing customer base.

In addition to this facility, GMM Pfaudler also operates two facilities in West India, one at Karamsad, Gujarat and the other at Pune, Maharashtra.

With an employee strength of over 500+ employees and a strong sales & service support team spread across 7 cities in India, GMM Pfaudler is the preferred supplier of engineered equipment and systems to the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

