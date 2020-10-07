HUDCO receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Housing & Urban Development Corporation announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the surveillance credit rating of HUDCO for the financial year 2020-21, as per the details mentioned below:
Long Term Instruments (Rs 61540 crore) - ICRA AAA;Stable (Reaffirmed) Commercial Paper issue (Rs 10,000 crore) - ICRA A1+ (Reaffirmed) Long Term/Short Term Bank Facilities including non-fund based facilities (Rs 25,000 crore) - ICRA AAA; Stable/ ICRA A1+ (Reaffirmed) Fixed Deposit Programme (Rs 2000 crore) - MAAA; Stable (Reaffirmed)
