ABSLAMC to set up new unit at GIFT City

-
ALSO READ
This Diwali, give your loved ones the gift of good health with California Walnuts
Gift Fair Expo 2022 kicks off with over 300 brands and technologies on display
Premium lifestyle app Times Prime celebrates its birthday and there is a return gift for everyone
HDFC Securities receives SEBI nod for setting up subsidiary in GIFT IFSC
Yeh Diwali, Job Wali! With Imarticus Learning's latest Diwali offerings, gift yourself the necessary skills and a job
-
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) has been granted approval by IFSCA on 28 November 2022 to act as Registered Fund Management Entity (NonRetail) and carry out Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) through a branch office in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India.
ABSLAMC's move to set up a new unit at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is a strategic step towards growth of its international business, to expand its reach and service global clients, including NRIs for investing in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU