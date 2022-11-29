Zydus Lifesciences to acquire API biz undertaking of Watson Pharma

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Lifesciences gains on acquiring business undertaking from Watson Pharma
Zydus Lifesciences' arm gets EC nod for MoCD injection
Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Famotidine Tablets
Zydus Life gains on USFDA nod for Mirabegron tablets
Zydus Lifesciences arm gets 2 observations from USFDA
-
Business Undertaking of Watson is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).
It comprises of API manufacturing facility at Ambernath, 3 Drug Master Files (DMFs), other assets and liabilities and employees. The undertaking was catering to API requirements of Teva Group and there were no external sale to third parties.
The transaction is expected to close by 31 May 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU