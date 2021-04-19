Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 86.45 points or 0.38% at 23093.39 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Poly Medicure Ltd (up 5.55%), Hikal Ltd (up 4.45%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 4.24%),FDC Ltd (up 4.14%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 4.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 4.01%), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 3.82%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 3.37%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 2.87%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 2.65%).

On the other hand, Take Solutions Ltd (down 4.35%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 4.24%), and Sanofi India Ltd (down 3.74%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1371.16 or 2.81% at 47460.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 397.35 points or 2.72% at 14220.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 597.65 points or 2.84% at 20420.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 199.16 points or 2.89% at 6685.79.

On BSE,402 shares were trading in green, 1961 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

