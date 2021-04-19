Coal India incorporates 2 subsidiaries

The state-run coal major has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries, CIL Solar PV, for manufacturing of solar value chain (ingot-wafer-cell module) and CIL Navikarniya Urja for renewable energy on date.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

The PSU miner posted a 21.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,084.10 crore on 0.7% increase in net sales to Rs 21,708.27 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Coal India slipped 2.35% to Rs 124.80 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 123.45 to Rs 126.20 so far.

