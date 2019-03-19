ISGEC Heavy gains after setting stock-split record date

ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 0.57% to Rs 5,482 at 10:16 IST on BSE after the company fixed 29 March 2019 as the record date for its 10-for-1 stock split.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 March 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3.94 points or 0.01% at 38,091.13
On BSE, so far 232 shares were traded in the counter as against average daily volume of 26,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 5,550 and low of Rs 5,451.30 so far during the day.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering's net profit rose 26.73% to Rs 37.31 crore on 58.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1052.54 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of heavy engineering equipment.
