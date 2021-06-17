ISGEC rises after bagging order from Tata Projects

ISGEC Heavy Engineering gained 3.29% to Rs 617.20 after the company said that it has received an order for the fabrication of above ground piping spools from Tata Projects.

The broad scope includes manufacturing of more than 115,000 inch-dia shop fabricated piping spools of high-end metallurgies viz. alloy steel, stainless steel, and incoloy for a major project in the hydrocarbon sector.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence. The company's consolidated net profit rose 2.9% to Rs 64.88 crore on a 17.4% drop in net sales to Rs 1,392.46 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

