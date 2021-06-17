Wipro partners with Exaware to streamline 5G technology upgrades

Wipro on Wednesday announced a partnership with Exaware, a leading provider of Open Network routing solutions.

The partnership will jointly develop advanced engineering solutions that foster innovation in the networking industry, streamline 5G technology upgrades, and open the door to future 6G compatibility.

Wipro and Exaware are developing engineering products and solutions that will decouple hardware from software, enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to select different hardware and software vendors. This, in turn, will promote innovation by network equipment providers, advance Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG), enable an end-to-end disaggregated Open RAN infrastructure, and ultimately drive down network costs.

Leveraging the combined engineering expertise of Wipro and Exaware, operators will be able to build flexible, self-optimizing networks, and introduce services that equip them for future growth while reducing their total cost of ownership, said Thomas Muller, CTO - Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 16 June 2021. Shares of Wipro fell 0.45% to settle at Rs 555.35 yesterday.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)