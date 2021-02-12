ITC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 217.75, down 3.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.76% in last one year as compared to a 25.04% rally in NIFTY and a 9.77% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 217.75, down 3.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 15223.35. The Sensex is at 51728.75, up 0.38%.ITC Ltd has added around 3.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34463.75, down 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 779.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 515.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 213.55, down 4.98% on the day. ITC Ltd jumped 2.76% in last one year as compared to a 25.04% rally in NIFTY and a 9.77% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 20.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

