Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gains for third straight session

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 190.1, up 6.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 15204. The Sensex is at 51679.13, up 0.29%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has gained around 13.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10965.25, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 723.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.81 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

