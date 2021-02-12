Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd in demand

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 207, up 5.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.45% in last one year as compared to a 24.88% jump in NIFTY and a 16.8% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 207, up 5.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 15204. The Sensex is at 51679.13, up 0.29%. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has gained around 8.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16861.85, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 148.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 207.1, up 5.23% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 60.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

