ITC Ltd soars 0.25%, rises for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 260.1, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.66% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.09% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

ITC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 260.1, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 17880.65. The Sensex is at 59842.39, down 0.56%. ITC Ltd has risen around 15.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37656.8, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 135.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 305.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 261.5, up 0.31% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 21.66% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.09% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 21.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)