IEX electricity volume up 16% YoY to 9,605 MU in Mar

Indian Energy Exchange on Wednesday announced that it traded 9,605 MU electricity volume and achieved 16% year on year growth in March 2022.

Out of the total traded volume, 8,702 MU came in the conventional power market, 392 MU from the green power market and 511 MU in the REC Market.

For Q4 FY22, IEX achieved 27,017 MU volume and achieved 20% YoY growth across all its market segments.

The Day-ahead Market volume stood at 5858 MU, registering 4.4% month on month growth. The Term-ahead Market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 823 MU during the month, registering a 251% YoY growth. The Real-time Electricity Market achieved volume of 2021 MU, recording a 43% year on year increase.

The company's Green Market comprising the day-ahead and term-ahead market segments achieved 392 MU volume during the month of March 2022. The Green Day-Ahead Market achieved 205 MU volume during the month while The Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 187 MU volume during the month and witnessed participation from 40 market participants.

Meanwhile, a total of 5.11 lacs Renewable Energy Certificates were cleared in the trading session held on 30 March 2022 on the exchange. The volume comprised of 2.59 lacs Non-Solar RECs with clearing price at Rs 1,000 per REC and 2.51 lacs Solar REC.

Cumulatively for the fiscal year 2022, IEX said it achieved an all-time high volume of 102,035 MU, posting a 38% year on year growth.

IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates).

The company reported a 38.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.36 crore on a 37.9% rise in net sales to Rs 117.54 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of IEX were trading 0.59% higher at Rs 246.80 on BSE.

