Indian Oil Corporation Ltd soars 2.32%, rises for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.5, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.38% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 50.14% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.5, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 17880.65. The Sensex is at 59842.39, down 0.56%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has risen around 11.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27150.65, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 186.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126, up 2.15% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 35.38% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 50.14% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

