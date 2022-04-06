Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gains for fifth session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 173.15, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.46% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% gain in NIFTY and a 50.14% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.15, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 17880.65. The Sensex is at 59842.39, down 0.56%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has dropped around 7.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 13.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27150.65, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 395.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 173.5, up 0.7% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 65.46% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% gain in NIFTY and a 50.14% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

