ITC to acquire spice maker Sunrise Foods

Signs SPA on 23 May 2020

ITC has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 23 May 2020 to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of Sunrise Foods (SFPL), a company primarily engaged in the business of spices under the trademark 'Sunrise', subject to fulfilment of various terms and conditions as specified in the SPA.

The proposed acquisition is aligned with ITC's strategy to rapidly scale up its FMCG Businesses in a profitable manner, leveraging its institutional strengths viz. deep consumer insight, a deep and wide distribution network, agri-commodity sourcing expertise, cuisine knowledge, strong rural linkages and packaging know-how.

ITC's Aashirvaad range of spices is already a market leader in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the Company is one of India's leading producers and exporters of high-quality food safe spices.

The proposed acquisition will augment the Company's product portfolio and is aligned to ITC's aspiration to significantly scale up its Spices business and expand its footprint across the country. The deep consumer connect and distribution strength of SFPL in the focus markets, together with synergies arising out of the sourcing and supply chain capabilities of the Company's Agri Business and its pan-India distribution network, will provide significant value creation opportunities for the Company.

