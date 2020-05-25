JUST IN
JSW Steel receives revision in credit ratings from Fitch

JSW Steel has received revision in credit rating from Fitch ratings as under -

Long term issuer default (IDR) - BB- ; Negative (revised from BB; Negative)

Senior unsecured ratings - BB-; Negative (revised from BB; Negative)

The revision in ratings assigned mainly takes into account Fitch's expectations of a decline in steel demand in India for the year ending March 2021 (FY21), compared with their earlier assumption of a mid-single digit volume increase, due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020.

