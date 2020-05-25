Suzuki Motor Gujarat restarts production from 25 May

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has received intimation from Suzuki Motor Gujarat that they would re-start production of vehicles from the 25th of May 2020, strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and by observing the Company's own concern for the highest standards of safety.
SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSIL.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU